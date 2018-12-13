MOJAVE, Calif. (AP) — Virgin Galactic’s tourism spaceship climbed more than 50 miles high above California’s Mojave Desert on Thursday, reaching for the first time what the company considers the boundary of space.

Founder Richard Branson greeted the pilots after the test, declaring “Space is Virgin territory!”

The mated jet, WhiteKnightTwo, and rocket ship, SpaceShipTwo, lifted off from Mojave Air and Space Port shortly after 7 a.m. Thursday. The jet climbed to an altitude near 43,000 feet, and then successfully released the Virgin Space Ship Unity just before 8 a.m.

“SpaceShipTwo, welcome to space,” Virgin Galactic tweeted.

Virgin Space Ship Unity was released from a carrier aircraft and ignited its rocket engine. The spacecraft with two test pilots at the controls quickly hurtled upward and out of sight from viewers on the ground.

“Release, release, release! SpaceShipTwo is flying free, having separated cleanly from its mothership WhiteKnightTwo.”

Mission official Enrico Palermo says it reached an altitude of 51 miles — which Virgin Galactic considers the boundary of space — before beginning its gliding descent. SpaceShipTwo returned to the earth’s atmosphere and successfully landed just before 8:15 a.m. It landed minutes later.

Virgin Galactic considers that altitude to be the threshold of space because it’s defined that way by the Air Force and other U.S. agencies, although others have long considered the boundary to be higher.

The company plans to eventually take paying passengers on short trips to space.

The successful flight marks significant progress toward the start of commercial flights that Virgin Galactic promised more than a decade ago.

Virgin Galactic’s first experimental spacecraft broke apart during a 2014 test flight, killing the co-pilot.

More than 600 people have committed up to $250,000 for rides in the six-passenger rocket, which is about the size of an executive jet. They have been waiting years to feel the kick of the rocket’s ignition, a near-vertical high-speed ascent into the blackness of space and several minutes of weightlessness with a view of the Earth far below.

The spaceship isn’t launched from the ground but is carried beneath a special plane to an altitude near 50,000 feet (15,240 meters). It then detaches from the plane, ignites its rocket engine and climbs. The rocket is shut down and the craft coasts to the top of its climb — and then begins a descent slowed and stabilized by unique “feathering” technology. The twin tails temporarily rotate upward to increase drag, then return to a normal flying configuration before the craft glides to a landing on a runway.

The endeavor began in 2004 when Branson announced the founding of Virgin Galactic in the heady days after the flights of SpaceShipOne, the first privately financed manned spacecraft that made three flights into space. Branson’s goal: Open up space travel to more and more people.

Funded by the late billionaire Paul G. Allen and created by maverick aerospace designer Burt Rutan, SpaceShipOne won the $10 million Ansari X Prize. The prize was created to kick-start private development of rocket ships that would make spaceflight available to the public.

Branson isn’t alone in the space tourism business: Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is planning to take space tourists on suborbital trips, using the more traditional method of a capsule atop a rocket that blasts off from a launch pad. SpaceX’s Elon Musk recently announced plans to take a wealthy Japanese entrepreneur and his friends on a trip around the moon.

