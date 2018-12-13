  • KCAL9On Air

Dodgers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that reliever Joe Kelly has agreed to a $25 million, three-year contract with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

GettyImages 1054822226 Dodgers Sign World Series Ace Joe Kelly To 3 Year Deal

Joe Kelly of the Boston Red Sox celebrates after retiring the side during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Five of the 2018 World Series at Dodger Stadium on Oct. 28, 2018 in Los Angeles, Calif. (Harry How/Getty Images)

The person spoke on condition of anonymity Thursday because the deal had not yet been announced.

A 30-year-old right-hander who was born in Anaheim, California, Kelly was 4-2 with a 4.39 ERA and two saves in 73 games this year for the World Series champion Boston Red Sox. Kelly pitched in all five World Series games this year and did not allow a run, striking out 10 in six innings. He gave up one earned run in nine postseason appearances with 13 strikeouts and no walks.

According to the tracking service Brooks Baseball, his fastball averaged 98.7 mph this year.

Boston acquired him from St. Louis in July 2014.

