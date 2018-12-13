LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations throughout Southern California and across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.
Emails with the subject line “Think Twice” or similar wording were sent to multiple agencies in New York City, San Francisco, Oklahoma City and New England, as well as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Garden Grove police.
Riverside County authorities released a statement saying it was one of several agencies “experiencing an influx of email threats”, adding that “no threat has been substantiated.”
Police in Garden Grove said they received several calls around 11:15 a.m. “from local businesses reporting a bomb threat by email.”
“The threat demanded cash in Bitcoin or they would blow up the business. Similar threats were reported in cities across O.C. These threats are unfounded,” according to Garden Grove police.
Chino police said the email source “has been traced out of the country and does not appear to be credible.”
A building in Redondo Beach was evacuated late Thursday morning, but police said they had determined there was no danger. It was not immediately clear if the evacuation was linked to the email threats.
The FBI’s Los Angeles field office issued a statement saying it was “aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we
remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance.”
Several images of the emails were shared on social media.
Threats were also made to Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., site of the worst school shooting in U.S. history.
Dozens of agencies took to their social media accounts to report the emailed threats.
