LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Authorities say bomb threats sent to dozens of schools, universities and other locations throughout Southern California and across the U.S. appear to be a hoax.

Emails with the subject line “Think Twice” or similar wording were sent to multiple agencies in New York City, San Francisco, Oklahoma City and New England, as well as the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department and Garden Grove police.

Riverside County authorities released a statement saying it was one of several agencies “experiencing an influx of email threats”, adding that “no threat has been substantiated.”

RSO is one of several S. Ca. LE agencies experiencing an influx of email threats. RSO takes these threats very seriously and is conducting an investigation into each threat. At this time no threat has been substantiated. We will provide an update when addtl. info is available — Riverside County Sheriff's Dept (@RSO) December 13, 2018

Police in Garden Grove said they received several calls around 11:15 a.m. “from local businesses reporting a bomb threat by email.”

“The threat demanded cash in Bitcoin or they would blow up the business. Similar threats were reported in cities across O.C. These threats are unfounded,” according to Garden Grove police.

Chino police said the email source “has been traced out of the country and does not appear to be credible.”

Chino PD, along with agencies nationwide are working bomb threats received via email at businesses, schools, government offices, and private residences. The email has been traced out of the country and does not appear to be credible. pic.twitter.com/ji5nnfVRQS — Chino Police (@chinopolicedept) December 13, 2018

A building in Redondo Beach was evacuated late Thursday morning, but police said they had determined there was no danger. It was not immediately clear if the evacuation was linked to the email threats.

The FBI’s Los Angeles field office issued a statement saying it was “aware of the recent bomb threats made in cities around the country, and we

remain in touch with our law enforcement partners to provide assistance.”

Several images of the emails were shared on social media.

Here's the email that is being circulated to all types of locations here in DFW and all across the country. Bomb threat and a demand for bitcoin payment. So far, no info to indicate the threats are credible. But agencies are investigating them as a precaution. pic.twitter.com/A4U1PQuFom — DFW Scanner (@DFWscanner) December 13, 2018

Dozens of businesses, schools, government buildings, hospitals and other offices around the country have been evacuated after a bomb threat email demanding a Bitcoin payment was sent out nationwide: https://t.co/GQ0chXveYb #breaking pic.twitter.com/scANeNl5YV — Tom Cleary (@tomwcleary) December 13, 2018

So I actually just got a bomb threat in my work email today ordering me to send the person $20,000 via bitcoin or they will blow up my place of work…. 2018 is wild pic.twitter.com/sn0vVLwe6v — Ryanocerous Grant (@TheeRyanGrant) December 13, 2018

Threats were also made to Columbine High School in Littleton, Colo., site of the worst school shooting in U.S. history.

Dozens of agencies took to their social media accounts to report the emailed threats.

Please be advised – there is an email being circulated containing a bomb threat asking for bitcoin payment. While this email has been sent to numerous locations, searches have been conducted and NO DEVICES have been found. pic.twitter.com/7omOs13Z7Q — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) December 13, 2018

Multiple businesses throughout LVMPD’s jurisdiction have received an email bomb threat, similar to those reported nationally. These hoax bomb threats seem to be related to each other. The threats are being investigated and no devices have been located at this time. #LVMPDnews — LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 13, 2018

Random email threats in Chicago are part of a similar pattern being made nationwide. We are working with federal partners on the investigation, and at this time there is no elevated threat level for the City of Chicago — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) December 13, 2018

Bomb threats made by email in the St. Louis County area follow a similar pattern of those being made across the nation today. We are looking into each threat thoroughly and individually; however, we do not believe any are credible at this time. — St. Louis County PD (@stlcountypd) December 13, 2018

Our investigators are gathering info and responding to multiple bomb threat emails received by businesses in our jurisdiction. We are aware this is occurring across the country and working with the FBI on this case. If you receive the email save it and call 911. Thanks! — Edmond Police Dept (@EdmondPD) December 13, 2018

Ofcs have responded to 6 bomb threats rcvd by local businesses & a school. The threats were recvd by email & appear to be form letters that have reportedly been recvd in other states as well. While these threats may be part of lager scam, we will take all threats seriously. #LNK pic.twitter.com/SzyY4fiFbR — Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) December 13, 2018

The Montgomery County Police are aware of bomb threats made via email across the county. At this time, it appears this is a trend across the nation with many areas receiving similar threats. Please notify the police of any such threats so they can be investigated appropriately. — Montgomery Co Police (@mcpnews) December 13, 2018

