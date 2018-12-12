LA PUENTE (CBSLA) — Police were taking some threatening graffiti seriously Wednesday night at Nogales High School in La Puente.

The graffiti threatened a shooting on campus and it was very specific.

Police investigators were on the scene Wednesday night.

The graffiti says “F everyone. Call me ugly. I’ll shoot up the school.” It includes the date of 12-17.

It was found under a school sign in front of the campus.

Parents interviewed outside the campus Wednesday night voiced their concern.

“My daughter is in the school district,” said a parent. “I went to the high school too so it does really hit close to home.”

As of Wednesday night detectives did not know who wrote the message.

Extra security is planned but classes have not been canceled.