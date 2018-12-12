HOLLYWOOD (CBSLA) — A man in his late 20s either fell or jumped two stories to his death Wednesday at the Hollywood & Highland shopping and entertainment complex in Hollywood, authorities said.

Authorities were called out around 4 p.m. to the complex in the heart of the Hollywood tourist district near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, , according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to LAPD Officer Tony Im.

Investigators say there was no evidence of foul play.