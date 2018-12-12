SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) – A Los Angeles police officer who was conducting homeless enforcement in Sun Valley was attacked and bitten by a pit bull Wednesday morning.

The attack occurred on Penrose Street, underneath the 5 Freeway, while officers were attempting to clear out a homeless encampment there, according to Los Angeles police.

A member of the LAPD’s Homeless Outreach and Proactive Engagement Team (Hope) was knocking on the door of an RV when two pit bulls jumped out, one of whom bit the officer on the forearm, police said.

The officer was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be OK.

The two dogs were temporarily taken into the custody of L.A. Animal Services to be evaluated for any illnesses or diseases before being returned to their owner, police said.

No charges were filed as police believe there was no malicious intent and the dogs were just protecting their property, police said.