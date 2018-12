SACRAMENTO (CBSLA) — The father of California Governor-Elect Gavin Newsom, retired Justice William Alfred Newsom III, has died.

Justice Newsom died Wednesday morning at 9:59 a.m. at his home in San Francisco, Newsom’s transition team announced in a statement.

“Justice Newsom was a proud, lifelong Californian, a public servant of profound accomplishment and a powerful voice for individual rights and environmental protection,” the statement said.