Filed Under:Cal State Northridge, CSUN, Threat

NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — Finals week starts Wednesday at Cal State Northridge, and one thing students won’t have to worry about is going to campus for their exams.

After a hand-written, expletive-filled note was found Monday night threatening a shooting at the Northridge college campus, CSUN officials instructed faculty to give students “alternative options” for taking their fall semester finals that would not require their physical presence on campus. Final exams last until next Tuesday.

The campus, however, remains open, and CSUN police Chief Anne P. Glavin says there is no imminent threat even though anyone who does come to the campus will find an increased police presence.

The note found Monday on the floor of a classroom in Redwood Hall is the second threat directed at the campus in a week.

