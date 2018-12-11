SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) – A person was found shot to death in a crashed car outside a motel in San Bernardino Tuesday morning.

The shooting was reported at around 1:30 a.m. in the parking lot of a motel in the 600 block of Fairway Drive, near the juncture of the 210 and 15 freeways, according to a San Bernardino police spokesperson.

Officers arrived on scene to find the sole victim dead inside the crashed sedan. The victim’s name was not immediately released.

Homicide detectives were on scene. No suspects have been arrested. There was no immediate word on a motive.