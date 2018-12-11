YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A mountain lion became trapped in a Yucca Valley chicken coop, and it looked none too pleased to have been caught in the act.

The report of a mountain lion trapped in a chicken coop came in at 10:16 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Avalon Avenue, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

The mountain lion had attacked and killed one of the chickens. A sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene snapped a photo of the mountain lion looking surly behind chicken wire.

The big cat, however, escaped before officers from the Department of Fish and Game arrived on the scene.

Residents were urged to call law enforcement if the mountain lion is spotted again.