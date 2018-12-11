  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    10:00 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Chicken Coop, Mountain Lion, Yucca Valley

YUCCA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A mountain lion became trapped in a Yucca Valley chicken coop, and it looked none too pleased to have been caught in the act.

The report of a mountain lion trapped in a chicken coop came in at 10:16 p.m. Monday in the 5900 block of Avalon Avenue, according to San Bernardino County sheriff’s officials.

The mountain lion had attacked and killed one of the chickens. A sheriff’s deputy who responded to the scene snapped a photo of the mountain lion looking surly behind chicken wire.

The big cat, however, escaped before officers from the Department of Fish and Game arrived on the scene.

Residents were urged to call law enforcement if the mountain lion is spotted again.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s