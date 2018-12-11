  • KCAL9On Air

WESTCHESTER (CBSLA) – A man who was possibly contemplating a jump from the 405 Freeway overpass in Westchester was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, but not before snarling rush-hour traffic.

The man was reportedly wrapped in a Minions blanket and dangling his feet over the Florence Avenue overpass about 4:10 p.m., according to the California Highway Patrol.

All lanes were closed in both directions and firefighters set up airbags beneath the overpass.

The man was taken into custody about 5:15 p.m.

SKY2 was over the scene, where southbound traffic was congested up to the 10 Freeway and northbound traffic was backed up to the 105 Freeway.

The unidentified man was taken to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics, and all lanes were reopened in both directions.

