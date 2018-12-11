LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – After years of heated debate, the Los Angeles City Council is set to vote Tuesday on an ordinance that limits the number of days under which property owners can rent out their residences through controversial short-term housing platforms such as Airbnb.

In May, the city council unanimously approved new guidelines for home-sharing companies. Under those guidelines, homeowners and landlords are limited to renting out their rooms or full homes through Airbnb or other companies to 120 days per year.

A host who wants to go above the 120-day cap would have to go through a petition process which would involve allowing neighbors to weigh in.

However, the guidelines – which were drafted by the Planning and Land Use Management Committee – had to go to the L.A. city attorney’s office and the L.A. City Planning Commission for further analysis before returning to the city council for a final vote.

The ordinance has drawn opposition from property owners who argue they need the income from short-term rentals to survive.

Units that fall under the Rent Stabilization Ordinance – which applies to most apartment complexes built prior to 1979 — would not be allowed to be used for short-term rentals under the ordinance, although the council may come back and address that in the future.

The ordinance also only applies to primary residences, which are defined as a home where the host lives at least six months out of the year.

If approved Tuesday, the ordinance will take effect on either July 1, 2019, or on a later date if a separate ordinance regulating non-primary residences is passed.

In July of 2016, Airbnb struck a three-year deal with the city of L.A. to pay hotel taxes — also known as “transient occupancy taxes” – that are owed by Airbnb hosts.

L.A. projects it could collect over $33 million in taxes from Airbnb for the upcoming 2018-19 fiscal year, and has banked on the number in its approved budget. Airbnb has warned that capping rental days would significantly cut into that number.

