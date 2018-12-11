NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — There will be a heavy police presence at Cal State Northridge Tuesday after a third threat in a week was directed at the campus.
An expletive-filled letter found on the campus Monday night, threatening to hurt faculty and students on Dec. 12, which happens to be Wednesday and the start of final exams. The note also threatened Northridge Academy High School, which is located on CSUN’s campus.
A part of the note said, “I’m killing as many —– as I possibly can. I have kids from NAHS that are going to do the same. He’s gonna give bullys (sic) what they deserve. Death.”
Some classes have been canceled, but school officials say the campus is not in imminent danger. LAUSD police, which oversees security for Northridge Academy, says they will also increase their presence on the high school campus.
As news of the threat spread, students have taken to social media to criticize the university’s response.
This is the third threat of violence against the university in a week. Last Wednesday, graffiti including a swastika and the threat of a mass shooting was found in a bathroom in Sierra Hall. Another incident of graffiti included multiple swastikas and 121218, in reference to Wednesday’s date.