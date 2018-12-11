NORTHRIDGE (CBSLA) — There will be a heavy police presence at Cal State Northridge Tuesday after a third threat in a week was directed at the campus.

An expletive-filled letter found on the campus Monday night, threatening to hurt faculty and students on Dec. 12, which happens to be Wednesday and the start of final exams. The note also threatened Northridge Academy High School, which is located on CSUN’s campus.

A part of the note said, “I’m killing as many —– as I possibly can. I have kids from NAHS that are going to do the same. He’s gonna give bullys (sic) what they deserve. Death.”

Late last night CSUN became aware of a hand-written note with new threats of violence against campus. CSUN Police, with the help of LAPD, have been investigating through the night. A communication will be forthcoming. Updates will be posted at https://t.co/9ZkYgtfdWT. — Cal State Northridge (@csunorthridge) December 11, 2018

Some classes have been canceled, but school officials say the campus is not in imminent danger. LAUSD police, which oversees security for Northridge Academy, says they will also increase their presence on the high school campus.

#CSUN potential shooter (mom or dad) has kids that goes to NAHS & one of them is a son that's being bullied. If anyone from Cal State Northridge Academy High School are aware of anyone that might be involved, report it @csunorthridge /thread & letterhttps://t.co/AhOsr7lLuw — Nerdy By Nature 💙🌊 (@nerdybynature_) December 11, 2018

As news of the threat spread, students have taken to social media to criticize the university’s response.

I love my AAS profesor. She’s the only one who actually informs us immediately about any threats on campus unlike the actual president of the university. Bless her soul pic.twitter.com/Ow1YePC82x — ツ (@taeguyoongi) December 11, 2018

This is what I received from my daughter this AM. She is a Freshman student at Cal State Northridge. This is crazy. We left Mississippi for something better right after #individual1 was elected. The school needs to be shut down early and they are hesitating. #ThisIsAmerica pic.twitter.com/mU3QahTvJy — Cancel Classes at CSUN. (@NayLahKnee) December 11, 2018

This is the third threat of violence against the university in a week. Last Wednesday, graffiti including a swastika and the threat of a mass shooting was found in a bathroom in Sierra Hall. Another incident of graffiti included multiple swastikas and 121218, in reference to Wednesday’s date.