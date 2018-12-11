LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Protesters shouted down Mayor Eric Garcetti as he tried to speak at USC Monday night to the tune of “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town.”

At a human rights event at USC, a man sitting in an upper row a good distance from the stage appeared to take advantage of the auditorium’s acoustics to drown out the Los Angeles mayor.

“You better watch out, you better not cry, Eric Garcetti is passing us by,” the protesters sang. The protesters are part of a group angry about issues like the LAPD’s use of force and the severe and growing homeless problem.

Garcetti offered to speak to the protesters after the event. But after about 20 minutes of interruptions, the organizers of the event thanked Garcetti, and the mayor walked off the stage.

In a statement released after the event, Garcetti’s office said “it is unfortunate that a very small group of people denied the audience an opportunity to hear his remarks…”

With Garcetti continuing to mull a run for president in 2020, more of his Los Angeles constituents seem to be more vocal about criticizing him about issues close to home.