ANAHEIM (CBSLA) — Disneyland revealed over the weekend the first image of the iconic Millennium Falcon under construction at the theme park’s new ‘Star Wars’-themed area, called “Galaxy’s Edge.”

The legendary spaceship is perched on a sandy spot made up to look like the planet Batuu, a remote destination so far unseen in any of the “Star Wars” films. Scaffolding lines the city’s skyline, making it clear there’s still work to be done before “Galaxy’s Edge” opens sometime in summer 2019.

The ship seen in the image may be part of one of the two new major attractions in “Galaxy’s Edge,” called “Millennium Falcon: Smuggler’s Run.”

The last time fans got this close to the Millennium Falcon was in May, when campers spent all night in the spaceship’s shadow on Hollywood Boulevard before the Solo premiere.

