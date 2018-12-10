  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:South LA

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a van which struck and killed a woman in South Los Angeles early Monday morning.

The collision occurred at about 3:30 a.m. in the area of Vernon Avenue and Crocker Street, according to Los Angeles police.

The woman, believed to have been about 30, was pronounced dead at the scene, LAPD Officer Greg Kraft said. Her name was not immediately released.

The circumstances of the collision were not confirmed. The suspect vehicle was described as “an older white van,” Kraft said.

An on-scene investigation was underway, Kraft said.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)

