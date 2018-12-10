TOPANGA (CBSLA) — An overnight rock slide has shut down Topanga Canyon Boulevard Monday, closing off one of the canyon roads between Malibu and the San Fernando Valley.

A rock slide was reported at about 12:14 a.m. on South Topanga Canyon Boulevard at Fernwood Pacific Drive, according to the California Highway Patrol. Large rocks, dirt and debris were likely loosened by last week’s big storm, CHP Officer Patrick Kimball said.

SR-27 (Topanga Cyn. Bl.) CLOSED in both directions between SR-1 (PCH) & Grandview Dr. due to rock & dirt slide until 4pm #Topanga #Slide @quickmap.dot.ca.gov pic.twitter.com/kRZHbp6Egi — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 10, 2018

Although the southbound side is mostly affected by the rock slide, a SigAlert has been issued for an unknown duration so Caltrans can clear the roadway.

