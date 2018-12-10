SYLMAR (CBSLA) — A fire raging through a strip mall in Sylmar has already caused a partial roof collapse early Monday.

The blaze was first reported just before 4 a.m. at 12777 N. San Fernando Rd., according to Los Angeles Fire Department dispatcher Margaret Stewart said. It’s not clear where the fire started, but flames appeared to have destroyed several of the rear units of the L-shaped strip mall.

Part of the roof of a restaurant has collapsed.

Firefighters are working to keep the fire from spreading throughout the mall, but Stewart says they had to get out of the interior and off part of the roof because “the structural integrity of the roof over the fire unit is poor.

“We did have evidence of smoke only when we got here, then we got fire, then we had collapse,” a battalion chief said of how quickly the fire escalated.

No injuries have been reported. About 150 firefighters were dispatched to battle the blaze, and an arson investigator is en route to the scene.

San Fernando Boulevard will remain shut down for most of the morning. Firefighters were also sent to protect a home located close behind the strip mall.