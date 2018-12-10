TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A burglar barricaded himself inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant for several hours Monday morning in Temple City.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the male suspect when they responded to an alarm at the restaurant at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road.

The suspect refused to come out, prompting a SWAT callout. Hostage negotiators were also brought to the scene to try and negotiate with him. No one else was believed to be inside the restaurant.

As of 8 a.m., the standoff was still ongoing. Lower Azusa Road was shut down between Pal Mal Avenue and Halifax Road.