Temple City

TEMPLE CITY (CBSLA) – A burglar barricaded himself inside an In-N-Out Burger restaurant for several hours Monday morning in Temple City.

capture7 SWAT Standoff For Burglar Barricaded Inside Temple City In N Out

(CBS2)

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies discovered the male suspect when they responded to an alarm at the restaurant at approximately 2:30 a.m. in the 10600 block of Lower Azusa Road.

The suspect refused to come out, prompting a SWAT callout. Hostage negotiators were also brought to the scene to try and negotiate with him. No one else was believed to be inside the restaurant.

As of 8 a.m., the standoff was still ongoing. Lower Azusa Road was shut down between Pal Mal Avenue and Halifax Road.

