LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Hundreds of children who lost a parent as the result of military service were treated with a trip to Disney World in Orlando this weekend.

The annual Snowball Express took off from Los Angeles International Airport Saturday, one of several such flights from across the U.S.

The Snowball Express began in 2006 as a way for children of those killed in active service after 9-11 get together and have a little fun during a difficult time of year. Among those at LAX were 8-year-old Desmond Penix and his mother Jaide, who are what is known as a Gold Star family, because they lost someone during active military service.

“He really knows what I like, and he loves me,” Desmond told CBS2 about his father, Sgt. Myles Penix. “I really wish I could see him for more time.”

American Airlines donated several planes for Sunday’s journey to Orlando. About 1,700 Gold Star children and their guardians were headed to Orlando from 15 different cities.

It is a club no one here wants to belong to.

“I get to express my feelings with other kids that have lost their parents, I’ve gone through it and I can help them go through it,” said 11-year-old Christian Granger, who lost his father, Sgt. First Class Jason Granger.

The event is co-sponsored by the Gary Sinise Foundation. The actor was at LAX to welcome the children.

“There’s a lot of healing and lot of bonding and a lot of friendships that goes on that helps them through the rest of the year,” Sinise said.

For more information on the Snowball Express and how you can get involved, click here.