  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Paul McCartney

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beatles legend Paul McCartney will play Dodger Stadium this coming July.

As part of his Freshen Up tour, McCartney will play Dodger Stadium on July 13, 219, it was announced last week.

gettyimages 453472552 Paul McCartney To Rock Dodger Stadium In July

FILE — Paul McCartney performs at Dodger Stadium on Aug. 10, 2014. (Getty Images)

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Dec. 13, with a special presale Monday at 10 a.m.

Along with his L.A. show, McCartney will also perform at San Diego’s Petco Park on June 22.

It marks the first time Sir Paul has played Dodger Stadium since August 2014. Prior to that, McCartney had not played the venue since the Beatles themselves performed there in August of 1966.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s