LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Beatles legend Paul McCartney will play Dodger Stadium this coming July.

As part of his Freshen Up tour, McCartney will play Dodger Stadium on July 13, 219, it was announced last week.

Tickets go on sale to the public on Thursday, Dec. 13, with a special presale Monday at 10 a.m.

Along with his L.A. show, McCartney will also perform at San Diego’s Petco Park on June 22.

It marks the first time Sir Paul has played Dodger Stadium since August 2014. Prior to that, McCartney had not played the venue since the Beatles themselves performed there in August of 1966.

For more information on how to purchase tickets, click here.