  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:30 AMAmerica's Court with Judge Ross
    11:00 AMJudge Judy
    11:30 AMJudge Judy
    12:00 PMKCAL 9 News at Noon
    1:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Costa Mesa, huntington beach, Irvine, Tustin

COSTA MESA (CBSLA) — Investigators believe armed robberies in four Orange County cities were all committed by the same person, authorities said Monday.

Police in Costa Mesa, Huntington Beach, Tustin and Irvine are working together to try to find a man detectives believe went on a crime spree Sunday night. The robberies happened at restaurants and gas stations, and all involved a gun being taken out before the robber demands money, then takes off.

The first robbery happened about 7:40 p.m. at a Chevron gas station at Jeffrey Road and Alton Parkway in Irvine. Less than an hour later, a hold-up was reported at a McDonalds on Bryan Avenue in Tustin, after a man ordered food, then took out the gun when the register was opened.

A Carl’s Jr. on Magnolia and Adams in Huntington Beach was robbed at about 10 p.m., and an Arco Gas station on Gisler and Harbor Boulevard in Costa Mesa about a half hour later.

Huntington Beach police say the description of the gunman in their robbery matched very closely with the incidents in Costa Mesa, Tustin and Irvine. Detectives are now working to confirm whether the robberies are indeed connected, and gathering evidence at each scene.

No injuries were reported from any of the four robberies.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s