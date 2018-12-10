HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA) — A sergeant with the Los Angeles School Police Department died Sunday at the campus of an elementary school in the Hollywood Hills.

LASPD Sgt. Douglas Scott Campbell, 46, of Torrance, was pronounced dead at Valley View Elementary School in the 6900 block of Woodrow Wilson Drive at 4:16 p.m. Sunday, according to the L.A. County coroner’s office.

It’s unclear who first found the body or exactly where on the campus.

Campbell died of an “off-duty related injury,” LASPD Chief Steven Zipperman confirmed to CBS2 in a statement.

An autopsy is pending to determine the cause of death. Los Angeles police are also investigating. It was not confirmed if Campbell was an officer assigned to the school.

Valley View sent out a message to parents notifying them of the situation and informing them that the school would be operating normally Monday. It described the death as an incident not related to any employee or staff member at the school.

“It is with a heavy heart and extreme sadness that I report the death of a Los Angeles School Police Sergeant, who passed away in North Hollywood California, on Sunday December 9, 2018, as a result of an off-duty related injury,” Zipperman wrote in a statement Monday. “Our thoughts and prayers and condolences go out to the Sergeant’s family and to the LA School Police Department.”