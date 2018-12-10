  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMPaid Program
    07:30 AMSecrets to Indoor Grilling!
    08:00 AMJustice for All with Judge Cristina Perez
    08:30 AMThe Verdict with Judge Hatchett
    09:00 AMThe 700 Club
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMCBS 2 News at 11:00am
    11:30 AMThe Young and the Restless
    View All Programs
Filed Under:60 Freeway, Car Chase, Jurupa Valley, Officer Involved Shooting, Police Pursuit

JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Monday after leading police on a chase into Jurupa Valley, ramming a fence and a patrol car, prompting an officer-involved shooting, and trying to run after crashing his Jeep into a hillside.

The Pyrite Avenue onramp of the 60 Freeway remains closed hours after the officer-involved shooting at about 3 a.m.

jurupa valley ois arrest Officers Open Fire After Suspect Leading Chase Into Jurupa Valley Rams Patrol Vehicle

(credit: CBS)

California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the man, identified later as Jason Knapp, on suspicion of DUI. Knapp already has two DUIs on his record, according to police.

But when they chased him to Pyrite Avenue, he started ramming a fence and a patrol vehicle, prompting officers to open fire at about 3 a.m.

The man was not hit, and continued onto the freeway and got off again at Granite Hill, where he crashed his Jeep into a hillside. He abandoned the Jeep at Canal and Lindsay streets and ran away and was eventually taken into custody.

jeep ois jurupa valley Officers Open Fire After Suspect Leading Chase Into Jurupa Valley Rams Patrol Vehicle

(credit: CBS)

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will take over the officer-involved shooting investigation.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s