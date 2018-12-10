JURUPA VALLEY (CBSLA) — A man is in custody Monday after leading police on a chase into Jurupa Valley, ramming a fence and a patrol car, prompting an officer-involved shooting, and trying to run after crashing his Jeep into a hillside.

The Pyrite Avenue onramp of the 60 Freeway remains closed hours after the officer-involved shooting at about 3 a.m.

California Highway Patrol officers began chasing the man, identified later as Jason Knapp, on suspicion of DUI. Knapp already has two DUIs on his record, according to police.

But when they chased him to Pyrite Avenue, he started ramming a fence and a patrol vehicle, prompting officers to open fire at about 3 a.m.

The man was not hit, and continued onto the freeway and got off again at Granite Hill, where he crashed his Jeep into a hillside. He abandoned the Jeep at Canal and Lindsay streets and ran away and was eventually taken into custody.

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department will take over the officer-involved shooting investigation.