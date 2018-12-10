HUNTINGTON BEACH (CBSLA) – Four people were hurt, including two children, in a collision between a police cruiser and a minivan Monday in Huntington Beach.

None of the injuries were considered serious, according to Huntington Beach police Officer Angela Bennett.

Bennett said the minivan’s driver pulled out in front of the police car just after 2:35 p.m. at Heil Avenue and Algonquin Street, and the officer was unable to stop in time to avoid the collision.

SKY2 was over the scene, where the front end of the cruiser was smashed in and the driver’s side of the van was damaged.

A mother and her two children were taken to an area hospital as a precaution. The officer in the police car was also taken to an area hospital, but details on the injuries were not immediately available.

