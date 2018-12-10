  • KCAL9On Air

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A local tailor remained in critical condition Monday night after he was randomly pushed in front of a truck by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles last week.

The brutal attack was caught on camera in the 300 block of West 6th St., according to Los Angeles police.

RELATED: Suspect Pushes Pedestrian Into Downtown LA Street, Where He Is Hit By Truck

Albert Davtyan was walking down the street Dec. 5 when a homeless man in the area pushed him into traffic where he was struck by a box truck. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 41-year-old Garrett Boldt, was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bail.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Davtyan.

