LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – A local tailor remained in critical condition Monday night after he was randomly pushed in front of a truck by a homeless man in downtown Los Angeles last week.

The brutal attack was caught on camera in the 300 block of West 6th St., according to Los Angeles police.

Albert Davtyan was walking down the street Dec. 5 when a homeless man in the area pushed him into traffic where he was struck by a box truck. He was sent to the hospital in critical condition.

The suspect, 41-year-old Garrett Boldt, was charged with attempted murder and is being held on a $1 million bail.

A GoFundMe page has been started for Davtyan.