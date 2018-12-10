  • KCAL9On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 PM2 Broke Girls
    12:00 AMMike & Molly
    12:30 AMMike & Molly
    01:00 AMFunny You Should Ask
    01:30 AMCelebrity Page
    View All Programs
  • CBS2 LiveOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMCBS 2 News at 11:00pm
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Alleged Animal Abuse, Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Veterinarians in Long Beach were working Monday night to save a severely beaten dog’s life as police searched for the pet’s abuser.

Chloe was found Dec. 8 beaten and tied up in a trash bag with rotting food in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach.

Sparky and the Gang Animal Rescue and Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals said when they first saw the 9-month-old Maltipoo-Terrier mix, the entire side of her head was covered in bruises, where someone had beaten her.

Chloe was rushed to a vet where she was stabilized and has responded to treatment.

“It turned out that she has a skull fracture, she probably has some broken ribs,” said Fix Long Beach board member Diana Kliche. “They were worried that her neck was broken, and her leg was snapped in half. Additionally, we found out that the horrible smell was not only because she was thrown away with old food scraps, but someone had urinated on her.”

Fix Long Beach is covering Chloe’s expenses, as well as offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information.

Those with information are urged to contact Long Beach Animal Care Services at 562-570-7387.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s