LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Veterinarians in Long Beach were working Monday night to save a severely beaten dog’s life as police searched for the pet’s abuser.

Chloe was found Dec. 8 beaten and tied up in a trash bag with rotting food in a dumpster in downtown Long Beach.

Sparky and the Gang Animal Rescue and Fix Long Beach Pets and Animals said when they first saw the 9-month-old Maltipoo-Terrier mix, the entire side of her head was covered in bruises, where someone had beaten her.

Chloe was rushed to a vet where she was stabilized and has responded to treatment.

“It turned out that she has a skull fracture, she probably has some broken ribs,” said Fix Long Beach board member Diana Kliche. “They were worried that her neck was broken, and her leg was snapped in half. Additionally, we found out that the horrible smell was not only because she was thrown away with old food scraps, but someone had urinated on her.”

Fix Long Beach is covering Chloe’s expenses, as well as offering a $1,000 reward for anyone with information.

Those with information are urged to contact Long Beach Animal Care Services at 562-570-7387.