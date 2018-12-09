PACOIMA (CBSLA) — A man asleep in his car was killed in an hit-and-run accident in the Pacoima area overnight.

The accident unfolded just after 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Branford Street near Tellfair Avenue.

Police say it was there a Chevy Silverado hit the back of a Ford Mustang.

That resulted in the Mustang launching into the air, and striking a second parked vehicle described as a Chevrolet El Camino. The Mustang then came to rest atop the El Camino on the sidewalk.

One person was killed, and a second was taken to the hospital by a friend.

“We have one fatality here. This individual was sleeping in the parked car when the driver of that Chevy Silverado collided with it,” said Capt. Andrew Neiman with the Los Angeles Police Department, Traffic Division.

Neiman believes speed played a factor in causing the crash, though the accident remains under investigation.

“This is just another example to remind people that no matter what the circumstances are, if you’re involved in a collision, we need you to stay at the scene,” Neiman said. “The law requires it.”

Neiman said police were seeking the public’s help to identify the driver of the Chevy Silverado, who fled on foot following the collision.