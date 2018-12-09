  • KCAL9On Air

INGLEWOOD (CBSLA) — Three people were recovering Sunday, a day after being wounded in a car-to-car shooting in the Inglewood area.

The incident unfolded just after 9:30 p.m. Saturday along Inglewood Boulevard.

It was there that police say two cars were traveling down the street when one pulled to the side as the other car was traveling at a high rate of speed.

That’s when the individuals in that car opened fire, striking a 16-year-old in one of the vehicles, and two bystanders on the street.

Of the injured were two boys, ages 12 and 16, and one woman. All three were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were looking for two men in a newer model grey SUV.

No further details were immediately available.

