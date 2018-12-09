LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A homeless woman caught on camera throwing hot coffee on the owner of a Canoga Park donut shop has been arrested with the help of Good Samaritans.

Witnesses say Stacey Rosen, 51, unleashed a profanity-laced tirade when she returned to Cindy Seam’s donut shop Sunday following a violent confrontation.

“I was actually shaking and I had chills … just from seeing her being arrested,” Seam recalled.

Rosen’s arrest happened with the help of Good Samaritans, after, authorities say, she was caught on camera throwing coffee at Seam, who had asked her to leave the establishment Friday.

Kelly Parra was there when he says Rosen returned, knocked over chairs and held up a lighter in front of the door. He says he tailed Rosen for a few blocks but backed off at the request of Seam, who didn’t want him to get hurt.

“Knowing she was capable of assaulting somebody so easily,” he said.

It so happened that family friend and retired CHP officer John Lago was shopping at the hardware store across street when he got a call from Seam’s husband about Rosen.

“If you’ve seen video, it was so malicious and so barbaric,” Lago said.

He tailed her to another donut shop while he was on the with police and their helicopter overhead.

Officers arrested Rosen without a fight.

Both Good Samaritans hope Seam can now get some help.

Seam says she doesn’t harbor anger toward her attacker.

“Because I know she’s mentally ill and she didn’t mean to hurt me,” she said. “She didn’t realize what she was doing.”

Rosen is under a psychiatric hold and is expected to be evaluated for 72 hours following her arrest.