EL SEGUNDO (CBSLA) – A man who allegedly raped a woman he met on the Metro in El Segundo was arrested Friday, police said.

Kerry Frank Lathon is accused of luring the woman Sunday morning to a secluded stairwell behind a parking garage in the 2300 block of East Rosecrans Avenue and assaulting her. The suspect then fled the area.

Lathon is a 35-year-old transient, according to El Segundo police, and is on parole for criminal threats.

He was taken into custody in Gardena with assistance from U.S. Marshals and task force officers from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Detective Rasmusson at 310-524-2216 or krasmusson@elsegundo.org.