SUN VALLEY (CBSLA) — Outrage against a San Fernando Valley restaurant after an employee was recorded kicking out a homeless man.

The incident happened at Daniel’s Tacos in Sun Valley.

A customer captured on video when the employee demanded the homeless man leave the establishment.

The homeless man got up and walked across the street to the Jack in the Box.

The owner said the homeless man has caused some trouble in the past but he also said that he is working with his employees so that they can better deal with the homeless.

The owner also that the employee is no longer working at the restaurant.