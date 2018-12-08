  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Butte County, Camp Fire, Paradise CA

BUTTE COUNTY, CA (CBSLA) – A family returned home after evacuating during the deadly Camp Fire in northern California to find their dog patiently waiting for them – weeks after flames ravaged the community.

Madison was involuntarily left behind as the deadliest fire in state history swept through Butte County last month.

The golden retriever’s family was unable to reach him after being forced out of the area, according to K9 Paw Print Rescue.

But the pup survived, and his owners found him once they were allowed back onto their property this week.

Pet rescue worker Shayla Sullivan visited the scorched area to give Madison food and water while the family was gone.

The Camp Fire wiped out the entire town of Paradise, and destroyed more than 14,000 homes in the area. Officials expect residents to be in shelters through the Christmas holiday, CBS News reports.

