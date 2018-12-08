GRANADA HILLS (CBSLA) – A desperate search continues for a missing mother of three in Granada Hills.

Adriana Prado Figueroa, 34, was last seen Tuesday afternoon driving a Toyota Highlander in the 17200 block of Los Alimos Street.

Her husband’s private investigator found new information on where she might have been Friday.

“There was some debit card activity in Century City, near the mall at a bar named St. Mark,” David Figueroa said. “It’s not a guarantee that it’s for certain for her, but it’s something to point us in the direction of where her whereabouts are.”

The woman’s sister, Laura Prado, said on Facebook that Figueroa has a sleeve tattoo of a koi fish outline.

Anyone with information regarding her whereabouts is urged to call the Los Angeles Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 213-996-1800.