GARDEN GROVE (CBSLA) — A road rage incident in Garden Grove Saturday included gunfire and ended with a collision that sent one person to a hospital and police taking two people into custody.

At 1:20 a.m., a police officer came across a major traffic collision at the intersection of Harbor Boulevard and Lampson Avenue and learned that a shooting had also taken place, according to the Garden Grove Police Department.

An investigation revealed that occupants of a red 2007 Ford pickup truck and a white 2014 Hyundai sedan were traveling westbound on the Garden Grove (22) Freeway when they became involved in a road rage incident, Garden Grove police said.

The vehicles exited the freeway and drove northbound on Harbor Boulevard and one of the people in the Ford, identified as Pedro Montellana, 22, of Westminster, shot at the people in the Hyundai.

The driver of the Hyundai, Juan Batalla-Olmedo, 19, of Santa Ana, ended the altercation when he intentionally struck the pickup truck.

Both men were taken into custody and it was determined the weapon used in the incident was a BB gun.

There was a passenger who was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

If you have any information on this incident you are asked to contact GGPD.

