RIVERSIDE (CBSLA) — Police in Riverside are looking for a serial armed robber who shot a store clerk when he couldn’t open a cash register.

The attack was caught on camera Wednesday at the Circle K on the 5700 block of Sycamore Canyon Boulevard. Surveillance video captured at approximately 11:36 p.m. shows the man raising the gun at the clerk, then rounding the counter to physically assault him. After failing to obtain any money from the cash register, the suspect moves toward the exit. That’s when police say he shot the clerk in the arm.

Detectives believe the gunman is the same man who robbed four similar robberies in Riverside and Moreno Valley, nicknaming him the “Silver Revolver Bandit” for his choice of weapon.

image001 Silver Revolver Bandit Shoots Circle K Clerk In Riverside

Riverside police believe this is the “Silver Revolver Bandit” responsible for at least five armed robberies in Riverside and Moreno Valley. (Photo: Riverside Police)

The victim in Wednesday’s shooting was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive.

 

