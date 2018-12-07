THOUSAND OAKS (CBSLA) – Authorities reported Friday that the Ventura County Sheriff’s sergeant killed during the mass shooting at the Borderline Bar & Grill last month in Thousand Oaks was struck by friendly fire during a shootout with the gunman.

Sgt. Ron Helus, 54, was struck by five rounds from the suspect’s gun and a sixth round from the rifle of a California Highway Patrol officer. It was that sixth round which hit vital organs and killed Helus, sheriff’s authorities reported Friday morning.

“Today I’m deeply saddened to inform you that Sgt. Helus was also struck by a sixth bullet, which we now know through forensic analysis from the FBI’s crime laboratory, was fired from the CHP officer’s rifle,” Sheriff Bill Ayub said at a news conference. “Tragically, that bullet struck vital organs, and was fatal.”

Helus and the unnamed CHP officer were the first law enforcement officers to respond to the shooting.

“When Ventura County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ron Helus and a CHP officer entered the bar, the suspect attacked almost immediately, firing multiple rounds at both men,” Ayub said. “Sgt. Helus was struck five times by gunfire from the suspect. Both men quickly retreated and fired their rifles at the suspect.”

It was at that point that the CHP officer accidentally shot Helus once.

“It is also important to note that the news I have shared with you today, in no way diminishes the heroic actions both men exhibited at the Borderline,” Ayub added.

Helus, a 29-year veteran of the department, was one of 12 people killed when 28-year-old Ian David Long, a Marine Corps. veteran, opened fire at the Borderline bar, located at 99 Rolling Oaks Drive, late on the night of Nov. 7. Long is believed to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Long was armed with just one gun that night – a Glock .45-caliber handgun. However, he fired more than 50 rounds and had seven high-capacity, 30-round clips on him – a total of 230 bullets. He also had a flashlight with a laser sight, Ayub said.

At a previous news conference late last month, the Ventura County medical examiner said most of the victims were shot at close range, and that all of them had died quickly and could not have survived their wounds.

The victims in the shooting included Alaina Housely, 18, a Pepperdine University freshman and niece of actress Tamera Mowry; 22-year-old Cody Coffman, who was getting ready to join the Army; Justin Meek, 23, a recent Cal Lutheran graduate; Sean Adler, the owner of Rivalry Roasters in Simi Valley; 21-year-old Noel Sparks, a Moorpark College student; Kristina Morisette, 20, who had been working as the cashier at the front door of the bar that night; Jake Dunham, 21, of Newbury Park; his friend 21-year-old Blake Dingman; Telemachus Orfanos, 27, who had just survived the Las Vegas mass shooting a year ago; and 33-year-old Daniel Manrique, a Marine Corps veteran who was helping veterans adjust to civilian life.

