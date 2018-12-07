SANTA ANA (CBSLA) — A former chief and a captain of the Fullerton Police Department were charged Friday with battery on emergency medical technicians during an alleged fight at a concert in Irvine.

Prosecutors say former Police Chief David Hendricks, 47, and Thomas William Oliveras Jr., 50, were off-duty when they attended a Lady Antebellum concert in Irvine with their spouses on Aug. 24.

At one point, Hendricks’ wife needed medical attention and EMTs responded to the scene.

When they did, Hendricks is accused of pushing two EMTs as they attempted to provide treatment and Oliveras is accused of putting one victim in a headlock.

Sources told prosecutors both men had been drinking.

Hendricks was charged with two misdemeanor counts of battery on an EMT and resisting and obstructing an officer. He faces up to three years in county jail if convicted.

Oliveras is charged with battery on an EMT and resisting and obstructing an officer. He faces up to two years in prison if convicted.

Hendricks – who resigned earlier this month – had led the department since Aug. 2017. Prior to that, he spent 24 years with the Long Beach Police Department, where he rose to deputy chief.