2019 Grammy Award nominees were released earlier today by the Recording Academy for the show’s 61st annual affair, to be broadcast February 10th (8:00-11:30 PM, live ET/5:00-8:30 PM, live PT), only on CBS. As the only peer-selected music award, the Grammy Awards are voted on by the Recording Academy’s membership body of music makers, who represent all genres and creative disciplines, including recording artists, songwriters, producers, mixers and engineers. Final Grammy voting will take place from Dec. 13, 2018 through Jan 9, 2019.

“Reflection, reevaluation and implementation have been the driving forces at the Recording Academy over the past year,” said Neil Portnow, President/CEO of the Recording Academy. “From convening our Task Force On Diversity & Inclusion and launching our new community-driven membership model, to increasing the number of nominees in the General Field, and to playing a leadership role in the successful passage of the landmark Music Modernization Act, the Recording Academy has reaffirmed its commitment to music creators across all facets of our industry. And it’s our awards process that has taken a front seat during this evolutionary period to ensure the GRAMMY Awards reflect the ever-changing needs of the creative community. We are proud of this year’s nominations results and congratulate all of the talented and deserving nominees.”

See below for a rundown featuring some of the awards’ top categories. For a complete list of nominees visit www.grammy.com.

Album of the Year:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Scorpion — Drake

H.E.R. — H.E.R.

Beerbongs & Bentleys — Post Malone

Dirty Computer — Janelle Monáe

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

Black Panther: The Album, Music From And Inspired By — Various Artists

Record of the Year:

“I Like It” — Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile

“This Is America” — Childish Gambino

“God’s Plan” — Drake

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Lamar & SZA

“Rockstar” — Post Malone featuring 21 Savage

“The Middle” — Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey

Song of the Year:

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Al Shuckburgh, Mark Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA)

“Boo’d Up” — Larrance Dopson, Joelle James, Ella Mai & Dijon McFarlane, songwriters (Ella Mai)

“God’s Plan” — Aubrey Graham, Daveon Jackson, Brock Korsan, Ron LaTour, Matthew Samuels & Noah Shebib, songwriters (Drake)

“In My Blood” — Teddy Geiger, Scott Harris, Shawn Mendes & Geoffrey Warburton, songwriters (Shawn Mendes)

“The Joke” — Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth & Tim Hanseroth, songwriters (Brandi Carlile)

“The Middle” — Sarah Aarons, Jordan K. Johnson, Stefan Johnson, Marcus Lomax, Kyle Trewartha, Michael Trewartha & Anton Zaslavski, songwriters (Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey)

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper)

“This Is America” — Donald Glover & Ludwig Goransson, songwriters (Childish Gambino)

Best New Artist:

Chloe x Halle

Luke Combs

Greta Van Fleet

H.E.R.

Dua Lipa

Margo Price

Bebe Rexha

Jorja Smith

Best Pop Solo Performance:

“Colors” — Beck

“Havana (Live)” — Camila Cabello

“God Is a Woman” — Ariana Grande

“Joanne (Where Do You Think You’re Goin’?)” — Lady Gaga

“Better Now” — Post Malone

Best Pop Vocal Album:

Camila — Camila Cabello

Meaning of Life — Kelly Clarkson

Sweetener — Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes — Shawn Mendes

Beautiful Trauma — P!nk

Reputation — Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording:

“Northern Soul” — Above & Beyond Featuring Richard Bedford

“Ultimatum” — Disclosure (Featuring Fatoumata Diawara)

“Losing It” — Fisher

“Electricity” — Silk City & Dua Lipa Featuring Diplo & Mark Ronson

“Ghost Voices” — Virtual Self

Best Rock Song:

“Black Smoke Rising” — Jacob Thomas Kiszka, Joshua Michael Kiszka, Samuel Francis Kiszka & Daniel Robert Wagner, songwriters (Greta Van Fleet)

“Jumpsuit” — Tyler Joseph, songwriter (Twenty One Pilots)

“MANTRA” — Jordan Fish, Matthew Kean, Lee Malia, Matthew Nicholls & Oliver Sykes, songwriters (Bring Me The Horizon)

“Masseduction” — Jack Antonoff & Annie Clark, songwriters (St. Vincent)

“Rats” — Tom Dalgety & a Ghoul Writer, songwriters (Ghost)

Best Urban Contemporary Album:

Everything Is Love — The Carters

The Kids Are Alright — Chloe x Halle

Chris Dave and the Drumhedz — Chris Dave and the Drumhedz

War & Leisure — Miguel

Ventriloquism — Meshell Ndegeocello

Best Rap Album:

Invasion of Privacy — Cardi B

Swimming — Mac Miller

Victory Lap — Nipsey Hussle

Daytona — Pusha T

Astroworld — Travis Scott

Best Country Album:

Unapologetically — Kelsea Ballerini

Port Saint Joe — Brothers Osborne

Girl Going Nowhere — Ashley McBryde

Golden Hour — Kacey Musgraves

From a Room: Volume 2 — Chris Stapleton

Best Jazz Vocal Album:

My Mood Is You — Freddy Cole

The Questions — Kurt Elling

The Subject Tonight Is Love — Kate McGarry With Keith Ganz & Gary Versace

If You Really Want — Raul Midón With The Metropole Orkest Conducted By Vince Mendoza

The Window — Cécile McLorin Salvant

Best Gospel Album:

One Nation Under God — Jekalyn Carr

Hiding Place — Tori Kelly

Make Room — Jonathan McReynolds

The Other Side — The Walls Group

A Great Work — Brian Courtney Wilson

Best Latin Pop Album:

Prometo — Pablo Alboran

Sincera — Claudia Brant

Musas (Un Homenaje Al Folclore Latinoamericano En Manos De Los Macorinos), Vol. 2 — Natalia Lafourcade

2:00 AM — Raquel Sofía

Vives — Carlos Vives

Best Americana Album:

By The Way, I Forgive You — Brandi Carlile

Things Have Changed — Bettye LaVette

The Tree of Forgiveness — John Prine

The Lonely, the Lonesome & the Gone — Lee Ann Womack

One Drop of Truth — The Wood Brothers

Best Comedy Album:

Annihilation — Patton Oswalt

Equanimity & the Bird Revelation — Dave Chappelle

Noble Ape — Jim Gaffigan

Standup for Drummers — Fred Armisen

Tamborine — Chris Rock

Best Song Written For Visual Media:

“All the Stars” — Kendrick Duckworth, Solána Rowe, Alexander William Shuckburgh, Mark Anthony Spears & Anthony Tiffith, songwriters (Kendrick Lamar & SZA), Track from: “Black Panther”

“Mystery of Love” — Sufjan Stevens, songwriter (Sufjan Stevens), Track from: “Call Me by Your Name”

“Remember Me” — Kristen Anderson-Lopez & Robert Lopez, songwriters (Miguel Featuring Natalia Lafourcade), Track from: “Coco”

“Shallow” — Lady Gaga, Mark Ronson, Anthony Rossomando & Andrew Wyatt, songwriters (Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper), Track from: “A Star Is Born”

“This Is Me” — Benj Pasek & Justin Paul, songwriters (Keala Settle & The Greatest Showman Ensemble), Track from: “The Greatest Showman”

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical:

Boi-1da

Larry Klein

Linda Perry

Kanye West

Pharrell Williams

Check back for more information as the awards draw closer and be sure to tune in on February 10, 2019, only on CBS.