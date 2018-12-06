LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A rapper says video game juggernaut Fortnite stole his dance moves, in a lawsuit filed Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The rapper who goes by 2 Milly says Epic Games misappropriated his dance, the “Milly Rock.” In the game, the dance move was called “Swipe It” and was available to purchase for $5, but is reportedly no longer available as an “emote.”

2 Milly says he came up with the dance in 2011, but Fortnite did not give him credit or compensation.

The lawsuit asks a judge to order the video game to stop using his moves, and for damages to be determined later.