LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A second straight day of wet weather hit Southern California with heavier rain, causing flooding across the region’s freeways and roadways just in time for the morning commute.

Southern California will see rain on and off throughout the day, heavy at times, and there is a threat of thunderstorms.

Two flood advisories have been issued, including one for the Woolsey Fire burn area through 9 a.m. Another advisory said rain would be especially heavy through 7 a.m. in the LA basin, and the San Fernando and San Gabriel valleys, areas that could see freeway flooding.

Over 2" have been reported! Flood Advisory continues through 7:00am and another flood advisory is in effect for the #WoolseyFire burn area through 9:00am! #SoCal #CAwx #LArain For more rainfall reports see https://t.co/CdhTUrU3CX pic.twitter.com/NFtWV2LeaB — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) December 6, 2018

Forecasters had predicted between a half inch and an inch-and-a-half of rain, but the National Weather Service said 2 inches had already fallen by 6 a.m.

The prolific storm is also bringing snow to Southern California’s mountains. Six inches of snow was expected at elevations above 6,500 feet, and the mountains are also expected to get wind gusts of 15-25 miles per hour, with 40-mph gusts.

A winter weather advisory has been issued for the San Gabriel Mountains until midnight.

Motorists were advised to beware of slippery road conditions, but forecasters said snow would not be an issue through the Tejon Pass and the Grapevine.