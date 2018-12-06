MALIBU (CBSLA) — Heavy overnight rain is bringing down Woolsey Fire-scorched hillsides throughout Malibu Thursday.

A flash flood warning was issued for the Woolsey, Hill and Thomas fire burn areas at about 8 a.m., with a third of an inch of rain forecast to fall within 30 minutes. Thursday is the second day in a row Southern California has been drenched with rain, and overnight rain was heavy throughout the region.

The biggest mudslide was reported on Pacific Coast Highway at Leo Carrillo State Beach, where both sides of the busy thoroughfare have been shut down.

Mud and debris flows have also been reported on Decker Canyon, on PCH at El Matador State Beach, at various locations on Kanan Dume Road and in the 30400 block of Morning View. Bonsall Drive has also been closed at Rainsford Place.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Pacific Coast Highway (Route 1) is CLOSED in both directions from Busch Drive to the Los Angeles/Ventura County line due to mudslide, according to #CHP and multiple reports. Avoid the area and choose alternative routes. #BeSafe pic.twitter.com/8rfh92Pbgg — Caltrans District 7 (@CaltransDist7) December 6, 2018

A small boulder was also spotted in the middle of Topanga Canyon Road.

The flash flood warning is in effect for the area until at least 10:45 a.m.