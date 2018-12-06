LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Freeways were flooded and surface streets weren’t much better Thursday morning as heavy rains drenched Southern California.

A mudslide shut down the eastbound Victory Boulevard offramp from the southbound Hollywood (170) Freeway in the Valley Glen area, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Several roads in the Malibu burn areas including Pacific Coast Highway were closed after a mudslide in the Leo Carrillo State Beach area.

The 5 Freeway through the Grapevine Pass was closed in both directions due to heavy snow.

Further south, the 5 Freeway was closed at the 170 due to flooding until further notice. Crews were working with pumps to clear the southbound lanes.

Streets around the San Fernando Valley were heavily flooded, often forcing traffic to slow significantly or merge into single lanes.

HEADS UP! Vineland is pretty flooded behind the #BurbankAirport Drive slow, try to stay in middle lane. @CBSLA pic.twitter.com/bcDX3NAIbY — Lesley Marin (@lesleymarin) December 6, 2018

This is a breaking news report. More information will be provided as it becomes available.