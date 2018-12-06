  • KCAL9On Air

Filed Under:Local TV, talkers

(CBS Philly/CBS Local) – Tris Pharma has recalled three generic brands of infant ibuprofen.

The ibuprofen was sold under three store brands at CVS, Walmart and Family Dollar.

The recalled lots of the product have been found to potentially have higher concentrations of ibuprofen.

The product is used as a pain reliever/fever reducer and was packaged in 0.5 oz. bottles for the recalled lots listed below:

Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at WalMart
  • Expiration dates: 02/19, 04/19, 08/19
  • Lot: 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A
CVS Health: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at CVS Pharmacy
  • Expiration dates: 08/19
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • NDC: 59779-925-23

Family Wellness: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension, USP (NSAID), 50 mg per 1.25 mL, 0.5 oz. bottle

  • Sold at Family Dollar
  • Expiration dates: 08/19
  • Lot: 00717024A
  • NDC: 55319-250-23
(PRNewsfoto/Tris Pharma, Inc.)

So far no issues have been reported.