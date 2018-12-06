LAKE ELSINORE (CBSLA) — Voluntary evacuation warnings were issued Thursday to neighborhoods in Holy Fire burn areas in Orange and Riverside counties as a storm triggered flash flood warnings.

Heavy downpours in the Cleveland National Forest triggered the warnings to get out. Officials say the warnings could be followed by mandatory evacuation orders.

In Riverside County, residents in Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice and Withrow were urged to leave right away while it was safe.

Voluntary evacuation warning: Amorose, Alberhill, Glen Ivy A, Glen Ivy B, Glen Eden, Grace, Horsethief A, Laguna A, Matri, McVicker A, Rice, Withrow A. People in these zones SHOULD GO NOW – this is the safest time to leave. https://t.co/pFxpevqOQv pic.twitter.com/z1ZRvpUoTQ — CAL FIRE Riverside (@CALFIRERRU) December 6, 2018

The Orange County areas of Trabuco Creek, Rose Canyon and Mystic Oaks/El Cariso were also warned to leave.

A flash flood warning was issued for Anaheim, Santa Ana and Irvine through at least 2:15 p.m.

Flash Flood Warning continues for Anaheim CA, Santa Ana CA, Irvine CA until 2:15 PM PST pic.twitter.com/lVu0ZRGJXe — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) December 6, 2018

A flood advisory was issued for western Riverside County through 12:30 p.m.

The same areas had just been evacuated a week ago, when the first major winter storm of the season brought thunderstorms and heavy rainfall. Several homes were damaged, but no one was injured or trapped.

Riverside County officials also says the possibility of thunderstorms over the Cranston Fire burn area in the San Jacinto mountains could also prompt evacuations in those areas.