LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A gondola between Union Station and Dodger Stadium moved closer to reality Thursday, as Metro signed a letter of intent to formally begin negotiations with the firm that wants to develop it.

Aerial Rapid Transit Technologies — a company founded by Drew McCourt, son of former Dodgers owner Frank McCourt — wants to build the privately funded aerial gondola.

McCourt sold the team in 2011, but still owns half-interest in the 130 acres of parking around the stadium.

“This is a critical milestone in developing an innovative and exciting way for Dodgers fans to get to the game while reducing traffic,” Metro CEO Phillip A. Washington said. “For the sixth year in a row, the Dodgers have led Major League Baseball in attendance and we want to keep that streak going by finding ways to make it more convenient to reach the stadium.”

The system would carry 40 people per cabin on a suspended cable from Union Station to the stadium every 25 seconds.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said in April the tram could be up and running for the 2022 season, and he has assured Angelenos the money for the project — about $125 million — would not be coming out of city coffers.

The trips won’t be free, but the Dodgers say it will cost less than the current $25 for parking at the stadium.

