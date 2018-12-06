LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pete Shelley, the lead singer of the English punk rock band Buzzcocks, died Thursday in Estonia at age 63.

The band put out a statement on Twitter that said “Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.”

Pete's music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world. A more detailed statement will follow. — Buzzcocks (@Buzzcocks) December 6, 2018

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Shelley – born Peter Campbell McNeish – co-founded the band in 1976 in Manchester, U.K., along with singer-songwriter Howard Devoto.

Shelley’s survivors include his brother Gary.