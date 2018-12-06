Filed Under:Buzzcocks, obituary, Pete Shelley

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Pete Shelley, the lead singer of the English punk rock band Buzzcocks, died Thursday in Estonia at age 63.

The band put out a statement on Twitter that said “Pete’s music has inspired generations of musicians over a career that spanned five decades and with his band and as a solo artist, he was held in the highest regard by the music industry and by his fans around the world.”

Singer-songwriter-guitarist Shelley – born Peter Campbell McNeish – co-founded the band in 1976 in Manchester, U.K., along with singer-songwriter Howard Devoto.

Shelley’s survivors include his brother Gary.

gettyimages 142902287 Buzzcocks Lead Singer Pete Shelley Dies At 63

Musician Pete Shelley of Buzzcocks perform onstage during day 2 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 14, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella)

