LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Caught on camera: a horrific and random attack in downtown Los Angeles on Wednesday.

A man pushed a complete stranger off the sidewalk and right into the path of a big truck.

The security video was shared all over downtown. Late Wednesday police took a suspect into custody.

The man was critically injured Wednesday morning when the suspect pushed him into a street where he was then struck by a box truck.

The unprovoked attack occurred about 10:45 a.m. in the 300 block of West Sixth Street, near Broadway, according to LAPD.

Surveillance video showed the suspect, a man wearing a lime green hooded jacket, rise from a chair in front of a restaurant and push the victim into the street, where the man falls and ends up partially under a front wheel of the box truck. Witnesses said the victim appeared to be in his 60s.

He was hospitalized in critical condition with a collapsed lung and broken bones, officials said.

A man believed to be the suspect was recognized by firefighters about 6:45 p.m. in the area of Third and Hill streets and was taken into custody.

His name was not immediately available.

