LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A pair of earthquakes just five hours apart struck in two Southern California counties Wednesday.

A magnitude-4.1 quake rattled communities in the Mojave Desert in Southern California around 1:40 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 55 miles northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County. The quake occurred at a depth of 2.5 miles.

A 2.1 quake jolted Panorama City around 6:30 p.m., according to the USGS. The quake was reportedly felt throughout the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas.

Some social media users said they felt the quake.

Oh, a lil earthquake here in Sherman Oaks. — (((Debbie White))) (@rockiepie258) December 6, 2018

There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage.