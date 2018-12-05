  • KCAL9On Air

Earthquake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA/AP) – A pair of earthquakes just five hours apart struck in two Southern California counties Wednesday.

A magnitude-4.1 quake rattled communities in the Mojave Desert in Southern California around 1:40 p.m.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was centered 55 miles northwest of Ridgecrest in Kern County. The quake occurred at a depth of 2.5 miles.

A 2.1 quake jolted Panorama City around 6:30 p.m., according to the USGS. The quake was reportedly felt throughout the San Fernando Valley and surrounding areas.

Some social media users said they felt the quake.

There have been no reports of injuries or significant damage.

