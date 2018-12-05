LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in Long Beach Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run occurred at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and East 67th Street.

Long Beach police and fire crews responded to the crash to find the victim dead at the scene.

The driver remains at large. There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle.

The name of the victim and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.

The southbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard were closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 562-570-7260.