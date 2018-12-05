LIVE:Funeral Service In Washington D.C. For President George H.W. Bush
Filed Under:Long Beach

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – Police are searching for a driver who struck and killed a man in Long Beach Tuesday night.

The hit-and-run occurred at 10:20 p.m. at the intersection of Long Beach Boulevard and East 67th Street.

Long Beach police and fire crews responded to the crash to find the victim dead at the scene.

The driver remains at large. There was no immediate description of the suspect or the vehicle.

The name of the victim and the circumstances of the crash were not immediately released.

The southbound lanes of Long Beach Boulevard were closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information on the crash should call police at 562-570-7260.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s